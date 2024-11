Midwest News received reports this morning of a fire in Williamstown.

Gardaí and the fire service responded to a fire at a vacant building in Williamstown, County Galway in the early hours of this morning.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The scene is currently preserved for examination.

The building was previously proposed as an accommodation centre for asylum seekers.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Enquiries are ongoing.