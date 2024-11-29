Polling stations opened in the General Election at 9am this morning and will remain open until 10pm tonight.

In Mayo 112,000 people are registered to vote today to select five TDs to be part of the 34th Dail.

There are 16 candidates seeking your vote and your preferences today in the county.

Dr. Ann Marie Courrell is Mayo County Registrar and she is the county Returning Officer for the 2024 General Election.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley asked Ann Marie today about the number of polling stations in operation toady in in Mayo …