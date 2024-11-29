Mayo County Council and Green-Schools recently held a Poster Design Competition for schools across Mayo.

The theme of the Poster Design Competition was ‘No Idling’.

Engine idling is any time your car engine is running but you’re not moving, usually for more than 10-20 seconds. e.g. waiting outside school, at roadworks, parked at beauty spots, etc.

The overall winner of the poster competition was Danny Gibbons, 4th class from Belmullet Senior NS, with Kate Gallagher, 3rd class from Tooreen NS and Alyssa Gardiner, 6th class from Mulranny NS both being highly commended for their entries.