No injuries have been reported after a car was destroyed in a fire in County Roscommon yesterday evening.

The local fire service was called to the scene of an incident in Tarmonbarry on the Roscommon/Longford border.

A vehicle caught fire outside a house in the middle of the village just after 6:00pm this evening, and the fire service managed to get the blaze under control.

The N5 was fully reopened to traffic soon after.

It is understood that nobody was in the car at the time of the fire.