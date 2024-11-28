Two Mayo companies are among the finalists in the Small Firm Association (SFA) National Business Awards 2025.

Corroy-based ULTRAPURE Laboratories was nominated in the Manufacturing category.

Lawrence Engineering Co. Sligo has also been nominated in this category.

While in the Emerging New Business category - Eco Powered Cabinets – Co. Mayo is a finalist.

44 companies have been selected as finalists, from 16 different counties, across ten categories.

The aim of the awards is to celebrate the achievements of small business in Ireland and to recognise the vital contribution of the small business sector to Irish industry

In the Food & Drink category - Builíin Blasta – Galway has been selected.

In the Retail category - Nibbed - Galway is among the finalists.

Exporter of the year finalists includes VOYA –Sligo

Sustainability category - Drumhierny Woodland Hideaway – Co. Leitrim and Hygeia - Galway

Workplace wellbeing finalists - VOYA –Sligo, OnePageCRM – Galway and PD Ceramics - Galway

The Gala Prize Winning Ceremony takes place in the RDS on March 26 2025 when category prize winners and the overall winner will be announced.