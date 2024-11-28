Polling stations in the 2024 General Election open at 7am tomorrow morning and voters then have their say as to who should represent them in the 34th Dail.

Mayo will return 5 TDs from the 16 candidates whose names will be on the ballot paper before the Mayo electorate tomorrow.

The counting of the votes get underway on Saturday morning from 9am and that happens for this constituency in the TF Royal Theatre in Castlebar.

Midwest News will be bring you the news from the count centre at it happens in Mayo, Galway West, Galway East , Roscommon / Galway and Sligo/ Leitrim constituencies.

In Castlebar we will have a team of reporters and analysts – Pat Cafferkey, Padraig Hughes and Liam McAndrew are our faithful and knowledgeable analysts - who crunch the numbers early and provide informed opinion….

This Lunchtime Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley spoke to Liam about what happens at the count centre from 9am on Saturday morning….