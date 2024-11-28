One third of farms failed council inspections in 2023 with Cork farms performing worst.

That’s according to figures released by the Farmers Journal, who say that the figure comes from a total of 1,137 inspections carried out by local authorities in 2023.

Of the farms that were non compliant with standards, the majority failed in relation to agricultural presence in water quality.

These inspections are being driven by the EPA in a bid to improve the quality of water.

More farms across the country will be inspected next year, with an increase in Mayo farms going from 121 to 154.

Rachel Donovan, of the Farmers Journal, has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey.

She outlined the four main reasons as to why farms failed the inspections: