A father of two who died following a road collision on the N17 on Monday evening is being laid to rest this afternoon.

32 year old Sean Maye, from Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo, died after the car he was driving collided with a lorry near Claremorris at approximately 5:20pm.

No other injuries were reported in the collision.

Sean is survived by his partner Niamh, daughter Ella, son Kyle and wider family and friends.

Tributes have been pouring in since his passing, with the local sporting clubs Tubbercurry GAA and Real Tubber FC among those to offer their condolences to the family.

Sean’s Funeral Mass has taken place in the Church of St John the Evangelist Tubbercurry and he is being laid to rest in Rhue cemetery.

As part of a glowing tribute, Sean’s sister Sarah thanked the emergency services for their help: