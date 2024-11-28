The Institute of Public Health is has announced the winners of its 2024 photography competition, which set out to reframe how older people are portrayed.

For more than 25 years, the Institute has been shaping public health policy across the island of Ireland to ensure that policies are equitable and based on the best available evidence.

This year, photographers were invited to capture older people engaged in work, teaching, learning, or volunteering in their local communities and the standard and quality of entries did not disappoint.

Members of the judging panel were hugely impressed by the range and creativity of entries and noted the rich and valued role that older adults play within and at the heart of our local communities.

The winner of this year’s How We Age photography competition is Maclaine Black from Galway for an image of his octogenarian grandmother, Frances Black, a member of the ‘Seabird’ swimming and social club in Portstewart.