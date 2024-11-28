Weather conditions varied across the country overnight, with parts of the country reaching close to -6 degrees.

17 counties were issued with a Status Yellow Fog warning and strong possibilities of freezing fog, with all Connacht counties included.

The warning expired at 6:00am this morning, while a similar warning has just expired for counties in Northern Ireland.

A Met Éireann temperature map shows that some coastal areas were warmer than those inland last night.

A high of 10.6 degrees was recorded at Sherkin Island shortly after midnight, while temperatures as high as 6 degrees were recorded on the west coast of Galway.

The lowest recorded temperature was in Kilcogy in County Cavan, which read -5.8 degrees.

Areas of Erris and West Mayo recorded the highest temperatures in the county, in the range of 3 to 4 degrees, while heading further into East Mayo, the temperatures decreased to lows of -2 and -3 degrees.