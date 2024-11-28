Castlebar author Sally Rooney was among the award winning authors at last night’s An Post Irish Book Awards.

The creator of Normal People was named Author of the Year, with her latest book Intermezzo achieving great success since its release in September.

Donal Ryan won the Eason Novel of the Year prize for his book Heart, Be at Peace.

Hector Ó hEochagáin and Graham Norton were also among the winners, while rugby star Johnny Sexton won Sports Book of the Year for his memoir Obsessed: The Autobiography.

(pic credit to RTÉ)