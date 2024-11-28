It's the last full day of campaigning in the General Election with the three main parties neck and neck across the country.

The last poll of the campaign shows just a single percentage point separating Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin.

Fianna Fáil sticks at 21% in this poll while Fine Gael is down two to 20% and Sinn Féin up 2, also to 20%.

It's a different tale when you look at transfers however - Fianna Fáil attracting 21% of second preferences, with Fine Gael on 17% and Sinn Féin on 13%.

That makes it seem like Micheál Martin may be the favourite to be the next Taoiseach, with transfer battles likely to be key.

Independent Ireland, the Greens, Labour and Aontu are all level at 4% with the Soc Dems slightly ahead at 6%.

The survey of 1,004 people by Red C for the Business post took place between November 20 and 26.

What it means is long, nail biting counts over the weekend as candidates across the country battle it out on the road to the Dáil.

(pic credit to RTÉ)