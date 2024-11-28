A father of two who died following a road collision on the N17 on Monday evening will be laid to rest today.

32 year old Sean Maye, from Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo, died after the car he was driving collided with a lorry near Claremorris at approximately 5:20pm.

No other injuries were reported in the collision.

Sean is survived by his partner Niamh, daughter Ella, son Kyle and wider family and friends.

Tributes have been pouring in since his passing, with the local sporting clubs Tubbercurry GAA and Real Tubber FC among those to offer their condolences to the family.

Sean’s Funeral Mass will take place today, arriving at the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Tubbercurry for Requiem Mass at 11:30am.

He will be laid to rest afterwards in Rhue Cemetery.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.