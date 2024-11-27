Preliminary site work is now underway at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home site.

Work crews are laying the groundwork for a full excavation, which will begin in the first half of next year.

The plan to recover remains of hundreds of children is extremely complex and will likely take years to complete.

Daniel McSweeney is the Director of Authorised Intervention Tuam.

He spoke to Midwest Radio’s Tommy Marren this morning, and outlined where proceedings are up to at this point:

(pic credit to odait website)