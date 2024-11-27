A beach cleaning movement, based in County Mayo, has today received an award at the Clean Coasts’ Ocean Hero Awards 2024.

A group made up of volunteers from Circus 250, Comhar Dún Choacháin Teo and Scoil Naisiúnta Cheathru Thaidhg were nomimated for Event of the Year 2024 for their Big Beach Clean event.

Today, they won the award for Event of the Year, and received the recognition at the Ocean Hero Awards Ceremony at the Gibson Hotel, Dublin.

Comhar Dún Chaocháin arrange regular clean-ups on two local beaches - Rinn Rua and Port a'Chlóidh, both of which have Green Coast flags working closely with the local primary school Scoil Náisiúnta Cheathrú Thaidhg to raise awareness among local schoolchildren on the importance of reducing and recycling waste.

The Big Beach Clean clean-up this year as part of An Taisce's Clean Coasts programme was extra special with the participation of Circus 250 bringing great joy, fun and excitement to the occasion for all age groups.

The Western Care Clean Coast Group, also based in Mayo, was shortlisted for this year’s Equality Diversity and Inclusion Award.

The group set up in 2020 during Covid and, as they felt privileged to have access to their local beaches, the group wanted to give back to the community in the area.

Just over the border in Sligo, Enniscrone Clean Coasts were awarded with the joint accolade of Group of the Year, which they share with Spanish Point Community Group.