A man from Boyle in County Roscommon has been imprisoned for six years for his involvement in the theft of €34,000 from pensioners.

20 year old engineering student Yamen Alhamada, originally from Syria with an address at Warren Grove, Boyle, Co. Roscommon was the accomplice of a carer who received a longer sentence for the offence.

38 year old Precious Moyo, a native of Zimbabwewho lived at the Athlone Accommodation Centre in County Westmeath, was jailed for eight years after she preyed on six vulnerable pensioners that she previously nursed in the Athlone area.

She stole €34,000 from them and carried out a series of violent burglaries.

They both pleaded guilty to a spate of burglaries and aggravated burglaries.

The offences, as described by Judge Keenan Johnson, were “heartbreaking and callous”.