17 candidates have been confirmed for the upcoming General Election in the Galway West constituency.

Galway West is a 5 seat constituency, and it’s guaranteed that there will be at least one new TD with Deputy Eamon Ó Cuív announcing his departure from Dáil Éireann.

Four sitting TDs look to retain their seats; Hildegarde Naughton (Fine Gael), Mairead Farrell (Sinn Féin), Catherine Connolly (Independent) and Noel Grealish (Independent).

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are running two candidates each, with nine other parties running single candidates.

There are also four Independent candidates.

Here is the list in full ahead of polling day on Friday November 29:

Sean Kyne(Fine Gael); Hildegarde Naughton (Fine Gael);

John Connolly (Fianna Fáil); Grainne Seoige (Fianna Fáil);

Mairead Farrell (Sinn Féin); Noel Thomas (Independent Ireland);

Padraig Lenihan (Aontú); Maisie McMaster (People Before Profit);

Pauline O’Reilly (The Green Party); AJ Cahill (The Irish People);

Doran McMahon (The Irish Freedom Party); Helen Ogbu (Labour);

Eibhlin Seoighthe (Social Democrats); Catherine Connolly (Independent);

Mike Cubbard (Independent); Patrick Feeney (Independent); Noel Grealish (Independent).

Ahead of polling day, Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey spoke to Frank Kearney, to outline how the Galway West constituency is shaping up.

He says that the transfer of Eamon Ó Cuív’s votes will be very interesting: