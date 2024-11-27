Former Taoiseach, Castlebar man, Enda Kenny, will be presented with the Special Recognition Award at the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year gala awards ceremony, which takes place tomorrow at the Powerscourt Hotel, Co. Wicklow.

This year marks 27 years of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ programme in Ireland.

Hailing from Islandeady, former Taoiseach Enda Kenny has had an illustrious career in Government spanning more than four decades. He was leader of Fine Gael from 2002 to 2017 and served as Taoiseach from 2011 to 2017. Under his leadership, Fine Gael became the largest political organisation in Ireland.

He entered politics in the 1970s, becoming the youngest member of the 20th Dáil at the age of 24.

Over the years, he held a number of roles, including TD for Mayo West and Mayo, Minister of State at the Department of Labour and Department of Education with responsibility for Youth Affairs, Minister for Tourism and Trade, and Minister for Defence.

He made history as the first Fine Gael member to be elected Taoiseach for a second consecutive term in 2016 and became the longest-serving Fine Gael Taoiseach.

Speaking about Enda Kenny’s contribution to Ireland, Roger Wallace, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Partner Lead said: “The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year awards celebrate transformative leaders who leave a lasting legacy. That’s why our decision to award former Taoiseach Enda Kenny is fitting for so many reasons.