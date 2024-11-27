A Mayo Fine Gael General Election candidate is confident that many of his key priorities will be adopted by the party if re-elected to Government.

Cllr. Mark Duffy has expressed his strong support for the inclusion of key regional priorities in Fine Gael’s General Election Manifesto which he says includes projects like the reopening of the Western Rail Corridor, a comprehensive review of the Pyrite Redress Schemeand increased investments in regional roads such as the N26 Swinford to Ballina road and the N58 Foxford to Ballyvary.

During preliminary talks with Fine Gael before joining the party, Cllr. Duffy highlighted several critical issues to An Taoiseach Simon Harris and is encouraged by the commitment he has received.

Cllr. Duffy has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: