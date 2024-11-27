Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in identifying the body of a man which was recovered from the water in Co. Galway.

The man is estimated to have been aged in his 60s, and was discovered at Claddagh Quay on Sunday, November 17.

The man is described as 5 foot 7 inches in height, with a medium build, between 78 and 80 kilograms.

He had blue eyes and a full head of red/grey hair, with a grey beard, while his moustache was slightly red.

It's believed the man had an Irish accent.

He was wearing a grey tweed suit jacket and trousers, a blue/white striped shirt with a flowery print along the seams where the buttons are and inside the collar.

He wore size 10 black laced dress shows of the Asos brand, and had black rimmed glasses on his person.

Gardaí say they've carried out extensive enquiries, but to no avail, and are asking guest houses, hotels, hostels and owners of other premises to check if guests left any property behind.

They're not treating the death as suspicious.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Gardaí.