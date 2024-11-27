Independent councillor and Independent election candidate in Mayo, Patsy O'Brien has responded to Midwest News a little further on his expulsion from Fine Gael in 2025.

He states that in 2019, 5 years ago, a work related message was sent to a person.

"At the time I was requested to send a photo of a constituent"

He says, "the text was generic and viral at the time and was sent in error by me to a person for which I apologised for".

"The Whatsapp, as sent, was generic and viral at the time and was not of myself. It was brought to my attention some three months afterwards, a lot of texts that are sent in the workplace environment , amounts to workplace banter"

" I am examining all documentations and paper reports that have circulated recently, more importantly the latest Fine Gael statement yesterday and these have now been passed to my legal team".