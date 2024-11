No political party has a comprehensive plan to prepare Ireland to meet the needs of its ageing population.



That's according to Age Action which say all of the manifestos reflect a lack of urgency in dealing with problems that are coming down the line.



The group wants to see a commitment to benchmark the State Pension so its rate is at least equal to 34 per cent of total average earnings.



Age Action's Nat O'Connor says they have been waiting for action on this for decades...