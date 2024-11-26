The man who died in yesterday evening’s road traffic accident on the N17 near Claremorris has been named as Sean Maye from Tubbercurry.

Sean Maye who was in his 30’s died when the car he was driving collided with a lorry at Corbally, just outside the town of Claremorris, at around 5:20pm.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed overnight but reopened at lunchtime and a technical examination was carried out this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Sean will be reposing in the Morahan Funeral Home Tubbercurry tomorrow evening from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock.

The Funeral will take place on Thursday to arrive at St. John Evangelist Church, Tubbercurry for Requiem Mass at 11.30 with the burial afterwards in Rhue cemetery.