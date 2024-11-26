A 38-year-old man has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of a Kiltimagh born mother-of-four near Kilkelly more than two years ago.

Mohammad Alqarra, with an address at Windsor Lodge, North Road, Drogheda, entered the guilty plea before Judge Eoin Garavan at Castlebar Circuit Criminal Court.

Following a road collision at Cloonturk, Kilkelly, on September 24, 2022, Kathleen Forkan from Treenkeel, Kiltimagh, formerly of Urlar, Kilkelly was admitted to Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, where she later died from her injuries.

Mohammad Alqarra is a native of Gaza but has been living in Drogheda for some time.

The death of Kathleen Forkan, who had twelve grandchildren, has been widely mourned.

At the time of her death she was described as “a wonderful lady with a great sense of humour”.

Mohammad Alqarra is due for sentencing at Castlebar Circuit Criminal Court next February.

It is expected that the full circumstances of the fatal collision will be outlined at that hearing.