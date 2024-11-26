Uisce Éireann wishes to advise customers on Inis Oírr that essential overnight water restrictions that were in place on the public water supply have now been lifted.

Water restrictions were in effect on Inis Oírr nightly between 11pm and 7am in order to conserve the low water resources on the island.

The restrictions were necessary over the summer months to ensure a continuous daily water supply was available for residents and businesses for hygiene and other essential purposes.

Supplies were increased by a significant amount of tankering of water by sea from Rossaveel over the past number of months.

Tony Kelly of Uisce Éireann said: “Thankfully water reserves on the island have recovered and are currently sufficient to ensure a continuous water supply into the winter. Uisce Éireann will continue to monitor and maintain the supply for our customers on Inis Oírr.