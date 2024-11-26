18 candidates have been confirmed for the upcoming General Election in the Sligo/Leitrim constituency.

Sligo/Leitrim is a 4 seat constituency, and it’s guaranteed that there will be at least one new TD with Deputy Mark McSharry announcing his departure from Dáil Éireann.

Three sitting TDs look to retain their seats; Martin Kenny (Sinn Féin), Frank Feighan (Fine Gael) and Marian Harkin (Independent)

The candidates putting their names on the ballot paper on November 29 are:

Deputy Frank Feighan (Fine Gael); Eamon Scanlon (Fianna Fáil);

Edel McSharry (Fianna Fáil); Paddy O’Rourke (Fianna Fáil);

Deputy Martin Kenny (Sinn Féin); Chris MacManus (Sinn Féin);

Michael Clarke (Independent Ireland); Caroline Corcoran (Independent Ireland);

Graham Monaghan (Aontú); Gino O’Boyle (People Before Profit);

Blaithin Gallagher (Green Party); Michael Kelly (The Irish People);

Nessa Cosgrove (Labour); Molly Candon (Party of Animal Welfare);

Deputy Marian Harkin (Independent); Marie Casserly (Independent);

Des Guckian (Independent); Diarmuid McConville (Independent).

Ahead of polling day, Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey spoke to the Editor of the Sligo Champion, Paul Deering, to outline how the Sligo/Leitrim constituency is shaping up: