A Louisburgh councillor has called on the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Mayo Minister Alan Dillon for answers on funding for the delayed N59 project.

Independent Ireland’s Chris Maxwell, who is running as a candidate in the upcoming General Election, has made the call following yesterday’s monthly meeting of the Westport/Belmullet Municipal District.

The N59 Newport to Derrada road project has been shelved in recent months due to funding issues, with the request to halt coming from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Cllr Maxwell is also seeking answers on funding and the appropriate scheme for the cleaning of rivers in Mayo – particularly following Storm Bert’s destruction last weekend.

He has been outlining his concerns to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, and says he wants answers by polling day this Friday: