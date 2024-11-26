Boil Water Notices have been issued for both the Dunmore/ Glenamaddy and Glenamaddy Public Water Supplies in County Galway.

This comes following consultation between Uisce Éireann and the HSE, with approximately 3,000 customers to be effected.

The notices are due to deterioration in raw water quality entering the Dunmroe Gortgarrow Water Treatment Plant as a result of recent heavy rainfall.

All homes and businesses served by both supplies must boil their water before drinking.

Customers on the following group water schemes linked to the Dunmore/Glenamaddy Public Water Supply are also affected by the notice and must boil their water before use: Boyounagh/Ballyedmond, Brookloon and Cloonkeen.

Uisce Éireann recently took in charge the Garrafrauns, Grange and Cathill Group Water Schemes and customers in these areas are also affected by the Boil Water Notices and must boil their water before use.

The Kilmascahill Group Water Scheme under the Glenamaddy Public Water Supply is also affected by the Boil Water Notice.

Maps of the affected areas are available to view on the supply and service section of water.ie.