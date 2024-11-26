Icy stretches are being reported across the county this morning.

Carlow Weather have this morning reported temperatures as low as -3.9 degrees at their station, with hard frost.

These temperatures, according to Carlow Weather, are not as low near the coast.

Weather in the west and north west overnight has consisted of heavier showers.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution on roads across the region this morning.

Temperatures across Connacht could get as low as -3 tonight, according to Met Éireann.