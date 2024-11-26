The N17 remains closed this morning following a fatal road collision yesterday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a collision between a car and a lorry at Corbally, just outside the town of Claremorris, at around 5:20pm.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was killed.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed overnight and Claremorris Gardaí have told Midwest News that the route will remain closed until at least 12 or 1:00pm today.

A technical examination is due to take place this morning. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.