A temporary, welcome solution has been found to the sudden cessation of the Meals on Wheels service in Ballindine.

That’s according to local councillor, Aontú election candidate Paul Lawless.

The councillor says the vital service means much more than food to the many recipients of it.

In an effort to ensure that those who need it continue to receive a service, a temporary service has been established until the local service can be restored.

Cllr Lawless has been telling Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew about the welcome developments: