The first five homes in an Affordable Housing Scheme in Westport will go on the market today.

That’s according to Mayo Minister Alan Dillon who has received confirmation that Mayo County Council will begin advertising the houses.

These homes will form part of a larger mixed tenure development of 50 houses on the Golf Course Road in Westport, due to be completed in December.

Houses being launched today are three-bedroom, with a market value ranging from €325,000 to €345,000.

According to Minister Dillon, they will be offered for sale for prices between €232,000 and €259,000 with a subsidy of €75,000 being allocated per home under the Affordable Housing Fund from the Department of Housing.

Fine Gael Minister Dillon stated:

“The homes will be made available to first-time buyers. Information on the scheme, including the scheme of priority, the documents required to be submitted with the application form and how to make an application, are available from the Housing Section of Mayo County Council’s website, www.mayo.ie.

“Any interested applicants are also invited to attend a drop-in morning at Westport Credit Union where they can meet with staff who will be available to answer questions on Thursday, December 12 from 11:00am to 2:00pm.”