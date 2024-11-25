Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Claremorris, Co. Mayo this evening.

The collision involving a car and a lorry occurred on the N17 at Corbally around 5:20pm.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 30s, was fatally injured.

No other injuries have been reported.

The road will remain closed overnight. A technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will take place in the morning. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.