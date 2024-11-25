Details

Six pipe bombs, €20,000 worth of cocaine and €9,000 worth of cannabis were seized in Menlough, Co Galway yesterday.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal activity in County Galway, Gardaí arrested three women and seized six improvised explosive devices, €20,000 worth of cocaine and €9,000 worth of cannabis during a search of a residential property at Menlough, Ballinasloe, Co Galway on Sunday, 24th November, 2024.

In an intelligence-led operation at around 3.30pm, the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit, with the Armed Support Unit, searched a house and recovered six viable improvised explosive devices, as well cocaine with an estimated street value of €20,000, €9,000 worth of cannabis, mixing agent and other drug paraphernalia.

The Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was requested to attend and safely removed the explosive devices.

During a follow-up search at a residential property in Loughrea, more than €9,400 in cash and two mobile phones were seized.

Three women (aged in their 20s) were arrested and detained at a Garda station in County Galway under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939. One has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.
