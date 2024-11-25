As part of ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal activity in County Galway, Gardaí arrested three women and seized six improvised explosive devices, €20,000 worth of cocaine and €9,000 worth of cannabis during a search of a residential property at Menlough, Ballinasloe, Co Galway on Sunday, 24th November, 2024.

In an intelligence-led operation at around 3.30pm, the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit, with the Armed Support Unit, searched a house and recovered six viable improvised explosive devices, as well cocaine with an estimated street value of €20,000, €9,000 worth of cannabis, mixing agent and other drug paraphernalia.

The Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was requested to attend and safely removed the explosive devices.

During a follow-up search at a residential property in Loughrea, more than €9,400 in cash and two mobile phones were seized.

Three women (aged in their 20s) were arrested and detained at a Garda station in County Galway under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939. One has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.