University Hospital Galway is managing an outbreak of vomiting bug (norovirus) in two wards, St Finbar’s and St Teresa’s.

Visiting to both wards is limited to compassionate grounds, at present, as a consequence.

It also seeing high numbers attending the emergency department. There are currently dozens of patients on trolleys awaiting admission to in-patient beds, with 148 patients presenting so far today.

Bed capacity in the hospital is challenged due to a number of bed closures linked to the norovirus outbreak. Regrettably, this means patients will be waiting a long time to be admitted to a bed from the emergency department.

Patients who attend the ED for routine and non-urgent treatment, are being advised that they will experience very long waiting times.

Due to the pressures on the site and the lack of bed capacity, the hospital is postponing some elective procedures for tomorrow (Tuesday 26 November). Urgent, time sensitive cases are being prioritised.

Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed

Norovirus spreads very easily in public places such as hospitals, nursing homes and schools. Anyone with recent symptoms of diarrhoea and/or vomiting or who has had contact with others who have these symptoms should not visit patients in the hospital to avoid spreading the virus to sick vulnerable patients.