Gardaí are seeing an increase in the number of people watching streaming services while driving.



Officers are also reporting noticing people on video calls while behind the wheel.



They're appealing to people to take every possible safety precaution while driving, as 158 people have lost their lives on Irish roads this year.



Inspector of Roads Policing in Cork County Fergal O'Donovan, says it's easy to break a red light if you use a phone while driving.