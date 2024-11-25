Uisce Éireann is carrying out repairs to Leenane Water Treatment Plant following damage caused by recent inclement weather conditions.

A partial landslide following Storm Bert resulted in damage to the plant’s inlet pipework.

While reservoir levels continue to be sufficient to serve homes and businesses, customers will experience a disruption to their supply later today.

In the meantime, Uisce Eireann is advising that an alternative water supply is available for customers at the car park in Leenane village.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.