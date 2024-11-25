The next Government needs to make the issue of electricity back up a priority in Rural Ireland. That’s the view of General Election candidate in Mayo, Gerry Loftus.

Many households with young children, elderly people and nursing homes residents were left without power for days last week and Mr Loftus insists this situation cannot continue. “As climate gets worse and we experience more extreme weather we can't leave people without electricity for days”, he insists.

“Generator backup is needed - either on an individual or community basis”.

“I was contacted by a family living in the county who had to relocate a family member to the other end of the country so that they had electricity to administer medication to a seriously ill family member. That situation is not acceptable and cannot be allowed to continue”, he says.