The Money Tap needs to be turned on to solve the housing crisis like it was during Covid and the Ukraine Crisis.

That’s the view of Independent Cllr. and General Election candidate Patsy O’Brien.

Councillor O’Brien, has questioned how the Irish Government was able to find an endless supply of money during the Covid-19 pandemic and the breakout of war in Ukraine, but can’t find the necessary funds to reduce our housing crisis or recruit more GPs and Gardai.

While the Government's responses in both situations were probably driven by good intentions,” Cllr O’Brien said, “they were rushed and not carefully thought through.

In both instances, the Government reacted with urgency, but the long-term consequences of these decisions were not fully considered according to Councillor O’Brien.

