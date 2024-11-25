Additional Garda resources for Ballaghaderreen will remain for as long as they are needed and will not be removed after a short period of time, as any kind of temporary measure.

That’s according to Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane who has been engaging for a number of weeks now with the Garda Superintendent and is arranging a meeting with him in the town so he can come in himself which he has agreed to.

Deputy Kerrane says these resources consist of additional patrols, additional Gardaí and these are hi-visibility patrols.

She says she does not want people in Ballaghaderreen worrying that these resources are here for a few weeks and will be gone, this is not the case and she has this commitment from the Garda Superintendent.

Deputy Kerrane has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.