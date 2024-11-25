Uisce Éireann crews are working to repair a major burst in Galway City and restore water to customers affected.

Crews are on the ground and have minimised the outage area to Bridge Street, Dominic Street, Nun’s Island and Presentation Road.

Uisce Éireann’s Leo O’Shea says their crews have located the burst on Bridge Street. "Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage. However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers as the system recharges".