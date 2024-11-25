A local Senator says her party’s is committed to revitalising smaller towns and rural communities if re-elected to Government.

Fianna Fail Senator and General Election candidate Lisa Chambers says many smaller towns have faced significant challenges, from vacant buildings and dereliction to a lack of targeted investment.

Many of the measures proposed come in the form of once-off payments, and money can be used from the Apple tax and other windfall tax monies.

Senator Chambers believes that the inclusion of these measures will address the specific challenges faced by smaller towns in Mayo and create opportunities for growth and development.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan.