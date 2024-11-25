Ballinrobe Dental have been named the Colgate Caring Dental Team of the Year for 2024.

The team received this prestigious honour in recognition of their professionalism and willingness to go above and beyond for their patients.

A long-term patient nominated the Ballinrobe Dental team for dental team of the year 2024, describing their care as “always outstanding.”

Meanwhile, Mayo dentist Dr. Miriam Grady has been named the Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year 2024 for Connacht/Ulster, recognised for her exceptional kindness and support during a patient's most challenging days.

Dr. Grady’s recognition stems from her remarkable compassion shown to the family of Tommy, a 72-year-old described by his wife as a “young 72,” who was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD). While Tommy had recently received dental treatment, his wife reached out to Dr. Grady to inquire if she had noticed any signs of mental decline during his visits.

Although Dr. Grady had not observed any, this inquiry marked the beginning of a friendship that went far beyond dentistry. Dr. Grady invited Tommy and his family for lunch on several occasions and even arranged a visit to Knock for a healing mass. Her extraordinary kindness left a lasting impact on Tommy’s family. After Tommy’s passing in September 2023, his widow expressed her gratitude:

“Our family will always be grateful to Miriam for the extraordinary care and kindness she showed to Tommy and to us in the most difficult time of our lives.”

Dr. Grady's dedication and compassion highlight the vital human connection at the heart of her profession, making her a deserving recipient of this award.