It is the final week of the general election campaign with all parties making their final appeals to voters.

The polls have shown a tight race at the top between the largest parties.

We're into the final few days of this campaign and it's still very much all to play for.

The election so far hasn't been a massively engaging one and many people won't make up their minds until the last few days.

That puts extra importance on the leaders debate tomorrow night but also the final few hours the teams will be spending touring the country over the next few days.

Today housing is likely to be a big focus with Sinn Féin calling for the monthly homelessness figures to be published early, before people take to the polls.