

More weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann as Storm Bert continues to batter the west of the country .



Status Orange wind warnings are in place for Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. They’ll remain in place today until 2am on Monday.



Meanwhile, Status Yellow wind warnings will be in place until 7pm this evening in Clare, Kerry and Galway.



Donegal will have a Status Yellow wind warning over it until 8am on Monday.



Met Eireann's Gerry Murphy's says 11-thousand homes are still without power across the country.