A county Mayo man has secured a major investment deal for his US based company which specialises in the construction of yard bars for the residential market.

Swinford native Paul Convey, who is the co-founder of Taverns-To-Go appeared on ‘Shark Tank’ on ABC Television on Friday night. The programme which is similar in style to ‘Dragon’s Den’ is watched by millions of people across America.

Paul along with his business partner Enda Crowley from Dublin pitched their company to the successful US entrepreneurs with two of the Sharks making an offer.

Following some consideration the two Irish men accepted a deal from Lorie Greiner. Ms Greiner offered $400,000 dollars for a 15% stake in the company along with a $30 royalty on each one sold until $600,000 is made.

The multimillion dollar businesswoman is well known as a self-made inventor and entrepreneur who has created and marketed over 1,000 products and holds 120 U.S. and international patents.

The sharks were impressed that over the past three years, Taverns-To-Go has fabricated and delivered over 3,000 bars across America. The company has a full team of carpenters that operate out of their manufacturing facilities in New Jersey, Florida and California.