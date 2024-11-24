Support for Fine Gael has fallen in the last three weeks, according to the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll.

The poll was conducted online. Respondents were recruited via random sampling. Then, from approximately 5,000 responses 1,420 are selected and weighted.

The poll indicates that the three larger parties are all broadly on the same level of support heading into the final days of the election campaign.

The survey of voters taken online last Thursday and Friday suggests a rise in support for Sinn Féin, Independents and Aontú.

The poll puts Fine Gael support at 22%, down four percentage points on the last comparable poll at the beginning of the month.

Sinn Féin is up two points to 20% while Fianna Fáil is unchanged on 20%.

Independents, which includes Independent Ireland, are up three points to 19%.

There is a rise of two points in support for Aontú bringing it up to 5%.

The Social Democrats are on 5% , with Labour unchanged on 4%.

The Greens are down one point to 3%.

People Before Profit-Solidarity are unchanged at 2%.

The margin of error in this poll is plus or minus 2.3%.