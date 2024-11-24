Campaigning continues in the General Election today with parties looking for the public votes on the last Sunday before polling day on Friday.

The latest Opinion Poll for The Irish Independent /Ireland Thinks shows a drop in support for Fine Gael and a boost for Sinn Fein.

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris is campaigning in Mayo today, while the Green Party is setting out one of the party's red lines on the LUAS red line in Dublin.

Fianna Fáil will pledge to boost funding for sports clubs in an effort to increase participation by people with disabilities.

Sinn Féin's front bench will gather for a meeting in the capital to finalise plans for the remaining days of the General Election campaign

The Labour Party will launch its children's charter ,Aontú leader People before Profit will launch an arts manifesto and Peadar Toibín is campaigning in Cavan