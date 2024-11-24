Galway-based Killary Adventure Company has secured a prestigious global environment and social responsibility certification

The award-winning Connemara-based outdoor adventure centre, Killary Adventure Company, secured the status, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.

The eco-friendly adventure outlet is among the first businesses in Ireland to achieve the prestigious B Corp Certification, joining over 1,300 companies in 42 countries worldwide including leading global brands including Patagonia and Etsy.

As well as offering a range of activities for school groups, summer camps, families and corporate retreats at Killary Adventure Centre in Connemara, the family-run business - which has established itself as a leader in its field – attracts international adventure seekers with its tour company Connemara Adventure Tours.