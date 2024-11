Status Yellow wind warnings are in effect in several counties as Storm Bert continues to impact the west and northwest of the country with high winds.



A warning for counties Clare, Kerry and Galway is in place until 7pm this evening, while a separate warning for Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo is in place until 2am.



A third wind warning for Donegal will be active until 8am tomorrow.



Met Éireann has warned that there may be fallen trees leading to difficult travelling conditions.